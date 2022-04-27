WarnerMedia Employees Asked To Return To Office On Short Notice – The Hamden Journal

The new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership is starting to unify its policies across the two parts of the company. I hear that Adria Alpert Romm, chief people and culture officer, sent an email Tuesday morning to WarnerMedia employees about the implementation of a new hybrid work schedule.

Starting June 1, everyone will be required to be in the office at least three days a week, which matches the hybrid schedule Discovery has had in place for a while. Transitioning to that, employees will have to be in the office at least two days a week starting in May, which is next week.

While the move was not unexpected — Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is known as a proponent of collaborative work in person as indicated by the Discovery work-from-office mandate — today’s announcement brought stress and anxiety after more than two years of working from home, I hear.

With some exceptions, the major Hollywood studies still allow remote work with no strict requirements for spending a majority of the week in the office. Now those who have not planned ahead will have to find childcare, pet care and make other arrangements last-minute to make the deadline.