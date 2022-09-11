Warner wants damage assessment from intel community over Trump documents

Reuters

Illinois man pleads guilty to assaulting Reuters journalist during U.S. Capitol riot

An Illinois man on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a Reuters journalist and a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, pleaded guilty in a federal court hearing in Washington to one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding police and one misdemeanor count of striking, beating and wounding within U.S. territory. Last year, Woods became the first defendant to be charged for assaulting a member of the news media during the riot.