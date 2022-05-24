Warner Bros. Veteran Liz Huszarik Exits Merged Company After 32 Years – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Liz Huszarik, EVP and Chief Research Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery, is leaving the company after 32 years.

Huszarik’s departure comes after the deal between the factual giant and the Hollywood studio and follows the departures of a number of senior Warner Bros. figures.

Huszarik has overseen the company’s Global Research, Insights & Analytics division, which includes more than one hundred researchers, analysts and data scientists. She has spent the last few years bringing together all of these research and data science teams across the company together to create a centralized structure that includes Warner Bros. Pictures Group, HBO and HBO Max, the Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, Cartoon Network Studios, WB Animation, TBS, TNT, truTV, Wizarding World and Consumer Products and Experiences.

She has also run the studio’s FanLab, its in-house consumer and emerging technology testing center.

Huszarik was named EVP and Chief Research Officer, WarnerMedia Studios & Networks in 2020, having previously spent the previous eight years as EVP, Media Research & Insights, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. She joined the company in 1991, having previously worked at ABC affiliate KEYT-TV.

In an internal note to colleagues, seen by The Hamden Journal, she said it’s with a “great deal of sadness” that she’s leaving.

“I truthfully could not be more proud of all the accomplishments achieved, all the contributions made and all of the revenue generated based on the work and insights from the teams I have had the honor to be a part of and later lead,” she wrote. “I am incredibly grateful and proud of all the relationships – from the professional to the friendships, from mentors to the mentees I have developed over these years. When I think back to those who I have worked alongside, I do so fondly knowing that we grew together, did incredible work together, challenged one another, and did so while always having fun.”

Huszarik said it was the close of “book one” of her career and this looks forward to continuing to work in “this incredible industry”.

Bruce Campbell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery, said that Huszarik made “invaluable contributions across a wide portfolio of its businesses” during her tenure.

In a separate internal note, seen by The Hamden Journal, he added, “Liz built an industry-leading, integrated research team that not only greatly enhanced collaboration across the company, but also brought new research-related capabilities to the organization through strong leadership. Liz is a highly respected insights leader in the entertainment industry and I wish her nothing but success in all that she does next.”