With The Batman‘s release swiftly approaching, Warner Bros. has unveiled new footage from its other upcoming DC superhero films, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Adam and The Flash.

The first footage from the second Aquaman film, set for release on December 16, sees Momoa’s superhero overlooking a valley and sitting on his throne. Specifics as to the film’s plot have been kept under wraps, but Amber Heard will also appear, alongside Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park and more.

More from Deadline

The footage from Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, offers a look at members of the Justice Society of America, including Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan). The Shazam! spin-off centered on that film’s anti-hero of the same name also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Mohammed Amer, Bodhi Sabongui and Uli Latukefu, and debuts in theaters on July 29.

Then, there’s the teaser footage from The Flash, which sees Ezra Miller’s comic book character of the same name don his suit, with Michael Keaton providing voiceover in his return to his role as Batman. Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle and Temuera Morrison also feature in the film set for release on November 4.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and more, is set for release on March 4. Check out the new footage shared on Twitter today by Warner Bros. below.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.