With The Batman’s release swiftly approaching, Warner Bros. has unveiled new footage from its other upcoming DC superhero films, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Adam and The Flash.

The first footage from the second Aquaman film, set for release on December 16, sees Momoa’s superhero overlooking a valley and sitting on his throne. Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe will also appear in the new film, alongside Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman and more.

The footage from Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, offers a look at members of the Justice Society of America, including Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). The film also starring Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Mo Amer, Bodhi Sabongui and Uli Latukefu debuts in theaters on July 29.

Then, there’s the teaser footage from The Flash, which sees Ezra Miller’s comic book character of the same name don his suit, with Michael Keaton providing voiceover in his return to his role as Batman. Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle and Temuera Morrison also feature in the film set for release on November 4.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and more, is set for release on March 4. Check out the new footage shared on Twitter today by Warner Bros. below.