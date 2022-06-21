Warner Bros Spotlights DC, ‘Meg 2’, Horror Lineup – CineEurope – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros took the stage at CineEurope here in Barcelona this evening, touting its upcoming slate ahead of a screening of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis which begins rolling out this week.

In his remarks, Andrew Cripps, the studio’s President of International Theatrical Distribution, put particular emphasis on collaboration with exhibition being a key element to the business. “We made it through together,” Cripps said, referring to the pandemic, and he noted the rebound in box office with great results from PLFs, telling exhibitors that it was encouraging to see increased investments in upgrading cinemas to enhance the shared experience of moviegoing. “Nothing can replicate it, and nothing can replace it,” he enthused.

Cripps further added that one of the few good things to come out of the past few years has been “the level of cooperation” across the aisles. Working together has been a “win-win” and he encouraged exhibition partners to put their heads together with WB’s teams “to maximize campaigns.” He added, “You are the cornerstone… We have never been more grateful to have you in our corner.”

The show then kicked off with three scenes from DC’s League Of Super-Pets which releases next month. The animated pic features the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Johnson appeared in a video message for that title, alongside actor Miguel Fernandez who dubs his Krypto character in Spanish. Johnson sent another video later on for DC’s Black Adam to round out the presentation.

Introducing an exclusive sneak peek at Black Adam, Johnson called the movie a “passion project” in which he was “born to play” the title character; and praised director Jaume Collet-Serra for “balancing tone with action and heart and soul.”

WB indeed touted its full upcoming DC slate for the next 18 months including looks at Shazam: Fury Of The Gods, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and The Flash.

Barcelona also got a behind-the-scenes look at Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to 2018’s $531M grossing shark thriller starring Jason Statham and now with Chinese action icon Wu Jing. And, New Line’s horror lineup got a special shoutout with a look at Salem’s Lot and the upcoming continuation of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead world, Evil Dead Rise.

WB also screened an extended look at Olivia Wilde’s sophomore directing effort, Don’t Worry Darling, the psychological thriller that stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and more. Wilde introduced the footage to Barcelona in a video message that was similar to the in-person statements she made at CinemaCon in April.