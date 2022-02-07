Warner Bros, which managed to evade litigation in 2021 despite a hail of protests over parent WarnerMedia’s aggressive tactics promoting streaming service HBO Max, has been hit with a lawsuit by key supplier Village Roadshow.

The production entity sued the studio in Los Angeles Superior Court today, alleging breach of contract. The Matrix Resurrections came out in December and has limped toward the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office. Village Roadshow contends that WarnerMedia hobbled the film’s commercial prospects by favoring streaming.

Legendary Entertainment likewise made rumblings last year about Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, as did many other filmmakers and production partners behind 2021 releases. Ultimately, none brought a legal claim, in part because the company spend in the range of $200 million to compensate dozens of partners for foregone box office revenues.

MORE