Warner Bros Names Michele Imperato Stabile President Of Worldwide Physical Production – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Film industry veteran Michele ‘Miss’ Imperato Stablile has been named President, Worldwide Physical Production, Warner Bros. Pictures. She will report directly to Warner Bros Pictures Group Co-Chair and CEOs Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdy. She’ll join the studio in the coming weeks.

In her new role, Imperato Stabile will lead the division responsible for all aspects of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group’s (WB Pictures, DC Films, Warner Animation Group) film productions, including digital effects, post-production services and product placement.

“We think Missy’s one of the best in the business,” said DeLuca and Abdy. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with her before and have seen how skillfully she works with our creative partners and production teams to deliver a top-notch filmmaking experience, which results in great films. We can’t wait for her to get started.”

Imperato has been a producer, executive producer and production manager on more than 40 films over her long career.

She most recently served as President of Physical Production at MGM, where she oversaw both MGM and Orion films, including Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, Chinonye Chukwu’s Till, Joe Wright’s Cyrano, Creed III and Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, among others.

She was previously the Executive Producer on Twentieth Century Fox’s hybrid franchises Garfield, Alvin and the Chipmunks and Dr. Dolittle, Sony’s Ghostbusters, and Coming 2 America for Paramount. She also produced Chris Meledandri’s HOP for Illumination Entertainment.

Throughout her career, Imperato Stabile has worked alongside many esteemed directors and A-List talent such as Mike Nichols on Wolf, Regarding Henry, Primary Colors and The Birdcage; Brian DiPalma on The Untouchables; Ridley Scott on GI Jane; and Paul Feig on The Heat.

She has been a member of the Director’s Guild of America since 1994.