Warner Bros Names Cameron Curtis EVP Of Worldwide Digital Marketing – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Curtis has been upped to EVP of Worldwide Digital Marketing at Warner Bros.

Since being named EVP, Curtis has restructured the group into three teams focused on social creative, talent and influencer strategy, and digital partnerships.

The new digital marketing structure put in place creates teams of specialists with a mandate to innovate and amplify every stage of Warner Bros.’ theatrical marketing campaigns. Warners is known for working with creators and influencers in new and innovative ways. Stats show that 60% of consumers purchase their products when recommended by a creator or influencer. The studio is looking to continue to harness that as they spread the word on their theatrical slate via social media talent.

Curtis counts over 15 years of experience in driving digital campaign strategy and execution for major studios. He arrived at Warner Bros. in 2016 and has overseen digital campaigns on movies such as the studio’s highest grossing DC title ever, Aquaman ($1.1 billion WW), The Joker (the highest grossing R rated movie of all time at a billion-plus), as well as award winning campaigns including Ready Player One, Dunkirk, The Meg, Shazam!, and most recently the $770M-plus grossing The Batman. Prior to joining Warner Bros., Curtis held digital marketing roles at Universal Pictures and Sony Pictures.

“Among all the candidates we spoke with, Cameron came in with the most progressive perspective,” said Josh Goldstine, Warner Bros. President of Worldwide Marketing, “He understands the evolving role that digital is playing in these motion picture campaigns.”

“His planned reorganization of the global digital marketing team into social creative, talent influencers and partnerships aligns with the disciplines of our overall marketing structure,” adds Goldstine.

Digital marketing recently moved the needle for Warner Bros. on The Batman and Elvis campaigns. To broaden audiences on Batman, digital included a TikTok specific creative, a hidden viral campaign, a @TwitterMovies partnership, TikTok and Twitch premiere livestreams, and #Battison early screenings (screenings for Twilight fans of Robert Patterson).

Meanwhile, TikTok for Elvis reached younger audiences in a big way, the pic becoming the top performing non-franchise title of the year at $151M U.S., $286M WW. In addition to launching filmmaker Baz Luhrmann on TikTok, Warner Bros. invited social media influencers and creators to Graceland for an immersive experience that generated over 120 pieces of content with a reach of over 100M+ across social.