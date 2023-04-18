Warner Bros. International Television Production Hires Harry Gamsu – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Gamsu is heading back to Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Hamden Journal understands Gamsu, who was most recently VP, Formats Acquisitions at Fremantle, has joined the studio’s international formats team as VP, Creative, Format, Development and Sales. It is a return to Warner Bros. for LA-based Gamsu, who previously started his career at the company in London.

Reporting to London-based SVP, Creative, Format Development and Sales Andy Zein, Gamsu is essentially the key interface between the company’s international television production arm and the domestic studio in the U.S. He is tasked with finding formats for Warner Bros.’ domestic production arms – Warner Horizon, Shed and Telepictures.

He will also be responsible for format sales to Canada.

Gamsu will also be responsible for mining the Warner Bros. format back catalog to evaluate formats with potential for international exploitation.

He previously managed the U.S. based content acquisitions team at the American Idol producer Fremantle and was responsible for sourcing new content from across the U.S. and Canada for development and international distribution.

At Fremantle, he was responsible for investments in documentaries including Alicia Keys-exec produced How It Feels to Be Free, On The Line: The Richard Williams Story and Sundance opener Kim’s Video. He served as an exec producer on the latter.

In terms of acquisitions, he was responsible for CNN Original’s Patagonia, narrated by Pedro Pascal, and Hulu three-part original The Curse of Von Dutch as well as spearheading Fremantle and Spyglass’s partnership on Project Runway.

Other recent projects for which Gamsu served as EP include Ample Entertainment’s Fyre Festival sequel-doc After the Fyre and Discovery Canada & Disney+’s global adventure franchise Wild Fish: Last of the Giants, which will return for two more seasons in 2023.

Prior to joining Fremantle, Gamsu held the position of VP of Non-Scripted at Red Arrow Studios International.