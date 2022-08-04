Warner Bros. Discovery Weighs Free Ad-Supported Streaming Plan

Warner Bros. Discovery is exploring launching a free, ad-supported streaming service, its chief executive said, the latest effort by a streaming giant to reach a broader audience as the competition for users intensifies.

The company—home of the Warner Bros. movie studio, cable channels and streaming services including HBO Max and Discovery+—will first focus on combining HBO Max and Discovery+, executives said during a call with investors following the company’s quarterly results. The combined subscription platform will initially be rolled out in the U.S. next summer, said JB Perrette , the company’s chief executive of global streaming.