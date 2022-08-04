Warner Bros. Discovery Weighs Free Ad-Supported Streaming Plan

Warner Bros. Discovery is exploring launching a free, ad-supported streaming service, its chief executive said, the latest effort by a streaming giant to reach a broader audience as the competition for users intensifies.
The company—home of the Warner Bros. movie studio, cable channels and streaming services including HBO Max and Discovery+—will first focus on combining HBO Max and Discovery+, executives said during a call with investors following the company’s quarterly results. The combined subscription platform will initially be rolled out in the U.S. next summer, said JB Perrette, the company’s chief executive of global streaming.