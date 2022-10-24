Warner Bros. Discovery To Take Up To $4.3 Billion In Restructuring Hit – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros. Discovery will take a hit of between $1.3 billion and $1.6 billon in pre-tax restructuring charges for the third quarter ended in September as part of the ongoing merge of its operations, primary from content write-downs.

It said in an SEC filing it plans to complete its restructuring initiatives by the end of 2024 with total charges coming in between $3.2 and $4.3 billion. That includes “strategic content programming assessments” leading to content and development write-offs of approximately $2 to $2.5 billion.

The charges, which also include organization restructuring, facility consolidation activities and other contract termination costs, is part of the merged company’s plan to achieve significant cost synergies it promised Wall Street.

