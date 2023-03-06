Warner Bros. Discovery Ties David Zaslav Stock Bonus To Free Cash Flow – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros. Discovery has tweaked its CEO’s employment contract, granting a bigger pot of restricted stock units but linking them to free cash flow targets.

David Zaslav, who is currently entitled to receive annual performance-related restricted stock (PRSU) awards with an initial value of $12 million, could now double the number of shares underlying that if the company meets targets. And he’ll also receive an additional PRSU award valued at$11.5 million.

In an SEC filing today, WBD said it is also setting aside another $27 million worth of PRSUs for top executives and other employees.

Free cash flow, the amount a company generates after accounting for all capital expenditures, is a key metric, allowing companies to pay down debt. That’s a major focus for WBD, whose debt stood at nearly $50 million at year end.

Zazlav has frequently been among the highest paid CEOS in media, and across all sectors. His total compensation last year came to $276 million, inflated by a $202 million stock option grant when his contract was extended ahead of the Discovery-Warner Media merger. The options do require the stock to hit certain metrics staggered over seven years before they’re in the money.

