Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Out Germany Management Team – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros. Discovery’s European operation continues to take shape, with Hannes Heyelmann today unveiling his German management team. The shape-up sees the departure of Discovery Communications Deutschland Deputy Managing Director Alberto Horta.

Heyelmann, a long-time Warner exec who has overseen original content production in Germany for the company for several years, was named EVP and General Manager of Warner Bros. Discovery Germany, Switzerland and Austria in June and has set his top team soon after Antonio Ruiz revealed his line-up of UK and Ireland execs.

Notable posts go to Marion Rathmann (free-TV and pay entertainment channels and streaming programming), Magdalena Prosteder (cinema productions chief) and Anke Greifeneder (original production for Warner TV channels and HBO Max). See below for the full line-up.

Ha“In the past few weeks I have been working on the future strategy for Warner Bros. Discovery in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, including the formation of the management team for our region,” said Heyelmann. “I spoke to many executives from the former Discovery and WarnerMedia and was able to gain an insight into the numerous projects, diverse processes, tasks and workflows. I have always been impressed by the commitment, creativity and professionalism of our managers and teams. Today I am pleased to announce the management team who, along with their respective teams, will support me in the successful positioning and future growth of Warner Bros. Discovery in GSA.”

His new team now comprises

Matthias Heinze – leading on ​​distribution and partnerships, which includes content, affiliate and digital sales as well as consumer products, games and franchise management.

– leading on ​​distribution and partnerships, which includes content, affiliate and digital sales as well as consumer products, games and franchise management. Marion Rathmann – leading on programming for all FTA and pay entertainment channels and streaming offers, plus local non-scripted productions for the FTA channels and Discovery+.

– leading on programming for all FTA and pay entertainment channels and streaming offers, plus local non-scripted productions for the FTA channels and Discovery+. Susanne Reiter – responsible for marketing and local creative services of all FTA and pay entertainment channels, plus streaming; working in close cooperation with the EMEA streaming marketing team. Also manages all insights and research activities.

– responsible for marketing and local creative services of all FTA and pay entertainment channels, plus streaming; working in close cooperation with the EMEA streaming marketing team. Also manages all insights and research activities. Steffen Schier – responsible for theatrical distribution.

– responsible for theatrical distribution. Markus Spangler – responsible for ad Sales and media planning.

– responsible for ad Sales and media planning. Daniela Allgayer-Koreimann – communication and events.

– communication and events. Magdalena Prosteder – responsible for local cinema productions.

– responsible for local cinema productions. Anke Greifeneder – overseeing original production for Warner TV channels and HBO Max. She continues to report to Antony Root, EVP, Original Production EMEA, working closely with Hannes Heyelmann.

A marketing manager for cinema and home entertainment reporting to Heyelmann will be announced as soon as possible.

Horta, meanwhile, is departing “on friendly terms in order to take a new professional path” after 15 years with Discovery. He was most recently VP Commercial Development and Deputy Managing Director of Discovery Communications Deutschland, and head of the TELE 5 network.

His role put him in charge of Warner Bros. Discovery Germany’s strategy development and commercial operations in distribution, ad sales and digital. He also oversaw integration and transformation processes at Discovery, lead on the acquisition of TELE 5 and launched Discovery+. Before joining the German management team in 2013 he held several other international roles, and prior to that worked at Eurosport, which is now part of the Warner Bros. Discovery family.

Alberto Horta: “In the last 15 years, which have always been exciting, I have been able to implement numerous projects relevant to the company and to build many long-term strategic partnerships at local and international level. After completing the TELE 5 realignment and the successful launch of the Discovery+ streaming service, I will now be leaving the company to pursue new professional tasks. I would like to expressly thank my great teams in Munich and my international management colleagues for the successful and trusting cooperation”.

Heyelmann said: “During his many years of service, Alberto Horta has made a significant contribution to the comprehensive growth and successful strategic development of the Discovery business, especially in the DACH [Germany, Austria, Switzerland] region. With Alberto Horta, an experienced manager is leaving our company, who is not only highly regarded in the entire industry, but whose commitment to diversity and the promotion of young talent was also an important concern. We would like to thank Alberto Horta for what he has achieved and wish him all the best, both personally and professionally.”