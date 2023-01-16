Warner Bros Discovery & EBU Land Olympic Games TV Rights In Europe – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros Discovery and the European Broadcasting Union have won the auction for Olympic Games broadcasting rights between 2026 and 2032.

Following a competitive tender put out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the pair’s joint bid was successful and will take the rights in 49 territories.

This covers the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortino in 2026, the Olympic Games in L.A. in 2028, the Winter Olympics of 2030 and the Brisbane Olympics in 2032, along with the Youth Olympic Games during the six-year period.

WBD, in its previous guise as Discovery, first won the rights to the rights to the Games in 2015 in a 1.5BN deal struck through subsidiary Eurosports for the 2018-2024 period. It then broadcasted or sub-licensed those rights across the continent.

The deal guarantees the Games will remain free-to-air across Europe, ensuring every EBU member gets more than 200 hours of coverage of the Olympics and 100 hours of the Winter Olympics across TV, streaming, radio, social media and websites. In the UK, where the Games legally have to be shown free-to-air, the BBC has already re-upped its agreement with WBD and will remain as the local host broadcaster until 2032 at least.

More follows.