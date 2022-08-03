Warner Bros Discovery Confirms UK And Ireland Leadership Restructure – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland has unveiled its senior leadership team, which will work under new General Manager Antonio Ruiz.

The appointments include Clare Laycock taking on Editorial, including Local Content Production, Programming and Media Planning, Neil Marshall handed Theatrical Film Distribution and Local Film Production and Acquisition and Alison Morris leading TV Licensing and Digital Home Entertainment Distribution.

Other moves see Katie Coteman take on Ad-Sales, including Advertising, Digital Ad-Sales, Sponsorships and Sport Solutions; Alex Foley lead on Insights, Strategy and Retail Planning; Alex Lewis – Marketing, Creative Services, Brand Partnerships, Franchise Management, Social Media and Consumer PR; and Rachel Wakley overseeing Retail, Consumer Products, Physical Home Video, Games, Supply Chain and Experiences.

An Affiliate Sales leader and other appointments will followin due course.

Allan Stenhouse will depart the UK & Ireland business to join the Warner Bros Discovery International Television Distribution team leading marketing, reporting to Robert Blair, President of WBD International Television Distribution.

On the appointments Warner Bros. Discovery General Manager, Antonio Ruiz, said: “Since I became General Manager for the UK & Ireland, I’ve been focused on defining our strategy and structure and today I am delighted to announce my new leadership team. Both legacy companies house tremendous talent which makes me even more excited about the organisation we are building for the future as we look to maximise our portfolio of brands, content, products and channels, along with our ambitions to deliver a hugely successful streaming business, in the UK & Ireland.”

