Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav Says Conlgom Not For Sale – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for more: The top brass at Warner Bros Discovery held a company-wide town hall Wednesday over Zoom in which they laid out the current state of the company and the industry, acknowledging the hard times amid a slew of cost-cutting and layoffs and emphatically addressing merger rumors with CEO David Zaslav exclaiming, “We are not for sale, absolutely, not for sale.”

This is according to sources on the Zoom. While the CEO didn’t specifically address which company he was referring to, the assumption by many was that he was referring to Comcast.

“The strongest hand in the industry,” Zaslav told employees, according to sources. “We have everything we need to be successful to be the biggest entertainment media company in the world.”

Sources said the meeting, which lasted about 75 minutes and stretched across all of WBD’s workforce, was led by Zaslav, who introduced division heads HBO & HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys, Warner Bros Television Group chair Channing Dungey and Warner Bros Motion Picture Group toppers Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy.

WBD has been in restructure mode since Discovery’s $43 billion acquisition of WarnerMedia closed in April, when the new company began working toward achieving at least $3 billion in cost savings post-deal. That is coming via workforce reductions across all divisions, as well as via the combining of operations including most significantly the eventual merging of HBO Max and Discovery+.

Most recently, about 30% of the company’s ad-sales staff were laid off, with more expected over the coming weeks; WBD has a combined workforce of about 40,000.

WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said earlier this month that the company already as achieved between $2 billion-$3 billion of actual cost savings has been recorded, with the rest due in 2023.

On the content side, several international divisions have been reworked, while stateside divisions like Warner Bros Pictures and the TNets have undergone leadership changes.

