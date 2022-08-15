Warner Bros Discovery Adds Terry Press, John Goldwyn As Informal Advisors – The Hamden Journal

Former CBS Films President and Dreamworks marketing head Terry Press and former Paramount Vice Chairman will be informal advisors to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, The Hamden Journal has confirmed. The news comes amid layoffs at Warner Bros Discovery hitting the programming operation overseen by HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.

As the newly merged company re-gains its footing post AT&T, the duo will consult on myriad matters including marketing, however, we hear it’s not in a formal role like former Disney Chief Creative Officer and Warner Studio Vet Alan Horn.

Zaslav has been friends with Goldwyn going back to Discovery, and he was one of the guys he sat down with during his listening tour. Horn, meanwhile, is involved in strategic and operational consulting.

Essentially, Press and Goldwyn are there for Zas to bounce ideas off of.

Josh Goldstine, remains President of Worldwide Marketing. He steered Warners through its torturous theatrical day-and-date HBO model under Jason Kilar, yielding such hits as Dune ($402M) and Godzilla vs. Kong ($470M WW). Goldstine’s streak this year in the studio’s full return to theatrical includes The Batman ($770.8M), Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore ($405M), Elvis ($261.5M) and DC League of Super-Pets ($110M).

