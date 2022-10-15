Warehouse with hundreds of ammunition rounds found abandoned by the Russians in liberated Kherson Oblast

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 16:31

The Security Service of Ukraine has discovered a warehouse with hundreds of rockets for MLRS, anti-tank missiles and mines; these were abandoned by Russians in the liberated village of Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson Oblast.

Source: press office of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: “Among the discovered [things], there were more than 500 artillery shells and ammunition for the Grad and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as more than a 100 anti-tank guided missiles and anti-tank mines. The occupiers abandoned their arsenal during the retreat from the rapid counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops on the Kherson front”.

Details: The warehouse was located in the House of Culture in Velyka Oleksandrivka.

In addition, the Security Service officers have established numerous facts of murder and torture of local residents during the Russian occupation. In particular, the invaders tried to intimidate people in order to force them to reveal locations of members of the resistance movement in the south. They did not allow local residents to bury their murdered relatives in the cemetery; for that purpose, people used the yards of their own houses.

The Security Service of Ukraine has documented the abduction of a resident of the village, whom the Russians “accused” of correcting artillery fire.

A so-called “service station” was discovered on the territory of the garage cooperative, where Russians took cars stolen from citizens and disassembled them into spare parts for further export to Russia.

