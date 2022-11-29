Warden Ray Garcia accused of running ‘rape club’ at California female prison

A male warden is on trial for allegedly running a “rape club” at the California women’s prison where Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and Allison Mack all have served time.

In a shocking abuse of power, Ray J. Garcia, 55, was the top official at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin when the FBI caught him with naked pictures of inmates in their cells on his government-issued phone in 2021.

At the opening of his trial on seven counts of sexual abuse conduct involving three female inmates, the court heard how the alleged incidents by Garcia and his staff were so open inmates referred to it as “rape club”.

Four other prison officials have also been charged with sexual abuse, two of whom have already pleaded guilty.

An inmate named Melisa, whose last name was withheld, testified Garcia told her repeatedly he “wanted to f—k” her and showed her naked pictures of himself “all the time,” according to reports.

Prosecutors said Garcia digitally penetrated Melissa and forced her to touch his penis between 2019 to 2021. The incidents took place in the prison bathroom and cell where Garcia would insert “half-eaten, sucked on” candy canes into her vagina.

Ray J. Garcia leaves the Federal Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. AP

Federal Correctional Institute Dublin (FCI Dublin) is an all-female low security federal correctional facility about 20 miles southeast of Oakland, Calif. AP

“He would always talk about his penis,” Melissa testified. “He had sexual fantasies and I allowed it.”

Prosecutors said Garcia, who was warden from Nov. 2020 until he was placed on administrative leave in July 2021, allegedly kept victims quiet by promising he would help them get an early release.

Melissa told investigators she complied with Garcia even though she was embarrassed and hurt during their sexual encounters.

Prosecutors said Garcia sexually abused the women in areas of the prison where he knew there were no cameras.

Actress Felicity Huffman served her sentence in connection to the college admissions scandal at the Dublin, Calif. prison. AFP via Getty Images

Garcia, arrested in September 2021, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dublin — located about 20 miles southeast of Oakland and able to accommodate about 650 inmates — is often referred to as “Club Fed” because it has housed a slew of celebrities over the years, including Patty Hearst and Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss.

Felicity Huffman served 11 days of a two-week sentence in 2019 after admitting her part in the college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin served almost two months at the prison in 2020 for her role in the same case. While Garcia worked at the prison while both women were there, it is unknown if they ever met him.

Actress Lori Loughlin served almost two months at the Dublin, Calif. prison in 2020 for her role in the college admissions scandal. Boston Globe via Getty Images

Actress Allison Mack, who was found guilty on racketeering and conspiracy charges, started her three-year sentence at the Dublin federal prison in June 2021. Getty Images

Garcia was officially removed from his post about a month after actress Allison Mack started her three-year sentence in June 2021 on racketeering and conspiracy charges related to her role in the NXIVM cult scandal.

An inmate’s complaint of abuse by two Dublin workers in 2020 triggered the FBI criminal investigation which led to Garcia’s arrest.

The former warden is the highest ranking federal prison official to be arrested in more than a decade. He could face a maximum sentence of over 100 years and a fine of $250,000 if found guilty on all charges.