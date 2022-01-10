Want to reduce the risk of COVID while flying? You’ll need an upgrade and a straw

Airplanes are full and omicron is spreading like wildfire. The average number of passengers screened at airport security checkpoints in December were just under two million per day. Infections among TSA screeners are at record levels.

In spite of this environment, air travel has proven to be remarkably safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Air circulates in the cabin between 20 and 30 times every hour, with high efficiency particulate air (or HEPA) filters installed to trap the preponderance of airborne particles. The overhead air vents also provide a shower of air circulation to keep viruses away.

All these factors should make virus transmission risk on a flight quite low.

However, for some, low risk is not low enough. The question is, what can you do as a traveler to further reduce your risk?

There are six layers of risk reduction available to reduce the risk of becoming infected and transmitting the virus: air circulation, vaccines, hand hygiene, testing, face masks, and physical distancing.

The airlines have taken care of air circulation. Vaccination is a wise choice. Hand hygiene is something everyone can do. Getting tested immediately prior to your flight is prudent.

That leaves face masks and physical distancing.

The federal transportation mandate requires everyone on an airplane to wear a face mask. Omicron has done people a favor by encouraging them to acquire and use higher quality face masks. Medical N95 masks are optimal, but are hard to come by. Medical personnel also need them when providing healthcare services. KF94 and KN95 masks are the next best things, and people are using them more than ever.

To address the physical distancing issue, your next decision is where to sit.

Our research group studied this problem using mathematical models and the circulation of airborne particles.

What we found is that airborne particles can circulate in any direction. That means there is north-south movement, east-west movement, and all the associated combinations.

Sheldon Jacobson, professor of computer science

To provide some practical guidance, consider different seats in the cabin. Aisle and middle non-bulkhead seats are both adjacent to eight seats. Window, non-bulkhead and aisle bulkhead seats are both adjacent to five seats. Lastly, window bulkhead seats and window seats in the last row of the cabin are both adjacent to just three seats.

This explains why airlines blocked middle seats early in the pandemic. They effectively kept seats with the largest number of adjacent seats empty, which created additional physical spacing between passengers. Of course, with planes flying at 50 percent or lower capacity in 2020, the economic impact of this policy was minimal.

Given that first and business class seats are spaced further apart with fewer seats in each row, the number of adjacent seats is smaller for every such seat, making them attractive risk reduction choices for those paying for these seats or those fortunate enough to get an upgrade.

The takeaway from these observations is that the fewer the number of seats adjacent to your seat, the less risk of virus transmission, everything else being equal.

Once you have chosen your seat, the next step is to stay in it throughout your flight. Moving around the cabin neutralizes the risk reduction benefit of your seat selection.

The other risk reduction strategy is keeping your face mask on at all times. We found that face masks reduce transmission risk by around 30 percent, but only if they are consistently used. Any removal, such as to eat or drink, increases your risk.

A simple solution for drinking is using a straw that you can briefly slip under your face mask. It is surprising that airlines have not implemented this strategy and provided straws during beverage service. As a rule, times when your face mask is removed neutralizes some of the other risk reduction benefits that you accrued with your seat selection.

The good news is that by employing these risk reduction strategies, you are more likely to enjoy a safe and infection-free flight. However, the riskiest part of your flight is not when you are in the air. It is when you are waiting in the concourse prior to boarding, and when you are boarding while waiting in the jet bridge. That is when high quality face masks offer the most risk-reduction benefits.

Air travel need not be an anxiety-filled experience. With some careful planning and preparation, your next fight can be enjoyable and infection-free.

Sheldon H. Jacobson, Ph.D., is a founder professor of Computer Science and the Carle Illinois College of Medicine at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He applies his expertise in data-driven risk-based decision-making to evaluate and inform public health policy.

