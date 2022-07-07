Want to Hide Out in Tech? Buy IBM Stock, Morgan Stanley Says.

Text size





IBM stock has outperformed the broader market this year.

Andreas Arnold/Bloomberg





One of the best-performing tech stocks in 2022 has been

IBM

,

as the company continues to show progress on a multi-year turnaround. There are reasons to believe the outperformance will continue—likely with support from the company’s quarterly results coming on July 18.

CEO Arvind Krishna has adjusted the company’s strategy to focus on hybrid clouds and artificial intelligence, among other steps, including spinning off

Kyndryl

,

the low-margin managed services business last year.