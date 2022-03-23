Want to go to the Masters Tournament? Here is what golf fans need to know

Masters tickets for the 2022 practice rounds and tournament are sold out.

The application window for tickets closed in June.

Masters tickets are awarded by random selection and all applicants were notified mid-July via email when the selection was completed, according to tournament host Augusta National Golf Club. There’s always next year.

Though the tournament activities last a week, and the tournament four days, single-ticket applicants who “win” tickets are only eligible for one of the practice round or tournament days.

When is the 2022 Masters?

The week of activities for the 2022 Masters Tournament starts April 4 and ends April 10.

Future Masters dates

2023: April 3 – 9

2024: April 8 – 14

2025: April 7 – 13

2026: April 6 – 12

2027: April 5 – 11

How can I get Masters tickets?

A fan decorated his hat with badges of Masters past.

The application for tickets is on masters.com and the Masters Tournament is the only authorized source for Masters tickets.

Tickets may not be bought, sold or handed off within a 2,700 foot boundary around the Augusta National Golf Club.

How much are tickets to the Masters?

The cost for 2022 practice round tickets was $75, while daily tournament tickets set you back $115, plus shipping and handling, if applicable.

Is the Masters always held in Augusta?

Yes. The Masters Tournament is the only men’s major golf championship played at the same course every year.

Where can I park at the Masters?

Parking spaces are available in the parking lots located off Berckmans Road. The parking spaces will be available on a first-come basis. Several handicap parking sections are available.

Can I play a round of golf at Augusta National or can I go visit the course?

No. Augusta National Golf Club is a private club and is only accessible to club members and their guests. The public may visit the course only during the Masters Tournament and only with the proper ticket or badge.

How can I become a member of Augusta National Golf Club?

Membership at Augusta National Golf Club is by invitation only. There is no application process.

Can I bring children to the Masters Tournament?

While there is no specific age restriction for children attending the tournament, guardians are responsible for the behavior of their children. In cases of repeated misbehavior, parents and guardians are subject to removal from the course if young patrons cannot behave in an appropriate manner.

Every person must possess their own ticket to the practice rounds or tournament, regardless of age.

The Masters offers a Junior Pass program for Series Badge patrons, and those who qualify are contacted directly by the Masters Tournament with the details of the program. No other ticket holders qualify.

When will my tickets arrive?

Practice round tickets, daily tournament tickets and tournament series badges are mailed out about five weeks prior to the start of the tournament.

Where can I buy Masters merchandise?

Masters merchandise can be purchased only from one of the merchandise stands/shops at Augusta National Golf Club and it can be purchased only during the Masters Tournament.

