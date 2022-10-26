Want tickets to the World Series in Philadelphia? You may need to refinance your home

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

After NLCS MVP Bryce Harper hit the “swing of his life,” Phillies radio play-by-play broadcaster Scott Franzke put it best when he described the scene in Philadelphia as “bedlam at the Bank,” in reference to the Phillies’ home field of Citizens Bank Park.

From the looks of it, bedlam is about to become an exclusive event. Tickets to watch the Phillies in their home field have reached an average of more than $3,200, the second-highest average World Series ticket price in MLB history, behind the 2016 Chicago Cubs.

The Houston Astros, who will face the Phillies in the 2022 World Series, are averaging home game ticket prices around $1,500 – less than half of Philadelphia’s.

Philadelphia’s first home game will be played on Halloween night. The cheapest prices for two standing-room tickets are just under $1,000 on ticket resale website Stubhub. Lower-level tickets above the Phillies’ dugout are selling for around $4,000 on the same site. And one pair of Diamond Club tickets is selling for $17,100 each.

A sales associate with the Philadelphia Phillies disclosed that the only available tickets sold through the Phillies office are held exclusively for season ticket holders. The only hope for the general public to purchase tickets directly from Citizens Bank Park would be to enter a lottery on the Phillies website.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after a two-run home run with J.T. Realmuto during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.

The craze that has characterized Philly fans for generations has already extended through next season. 2023 season ticket plan prices are already increasing in price and decreasing in availability.

According to the Phillies website, a full season ticket plan in the Diamond Club has reached over $12,500. The cheapest season tickets at the moment are 13 Sunday games in the Terrace level (“nosebleed” section), currently priced around $260.

Tickets aren’t the only commodity fans are after. According to Fanatics, the MLB’s official e-commerce partner, the Phillies set a 24-hour record for League Championship Series (for both the American League and National League) merchandise sales following Sunday night’s win.

At this rate, tickets won’t get any cheaper or more available. As Phillies’ fans celebrate one of the best-performing sports eras in recent history, the best seats to watch the game may be the ones available in your own living room.

