Want a 20% Dividend Yield? It'll Cost You

Want a 20% Dividend Yield? It’ll Cost You

by

The financial media can get a little carried away at times. Of course, I understand the irony to writing these words.

It’s not uncommon to see headlines tailored to excite and amuse. It can be difficult to stand out in our noisy internet. Many publications also generate the bulk of their revenue from advertisements, which unfortunately means clicks can sometimes take precedent over providing useful or actionable information.

For example, one trendy headline theme lures in readers with promises to earn sky-high dividend yields. You might be surprised how many stocks, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer double-digit dividend yields on an annualized basis. That might sound attractive at first, especially in our new world of high and sticky inflation.