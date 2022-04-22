‘Wandavision’ Writer Chuck Hayward Behind ‘Brothers With No Game’ – The Hamden Journal

Wandavision writer Chuck Hayward is penning comedy Brothers With No Game based on the popular UK YouTube series for Stuart Ford’s AGC Television.

Hayward, whose other credits include Ted Lasso and Dear White People, will write and showrun the series that is not yet attached to a network about four childhood friends whose social and romantic dilemmas throw them into a “quarter-life crisis.”

With comedy and heart, these twenty-somethings come to terms with the responsibilities and problems that revolve around work, family, friendship and most notably – women.

AGC is producing and Ford will exec produce alongside Lourdes Diaz, Glendon Palmer, Hayward, Leon Mayne and Paul Samuel. The latter two are co-execs of the UK series.

Hayward is represented by APA, and Mikhail Nayfield at Heroes and Villains Entertainment, with Diaz, Lynch and SVP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa representing AGC Television.

Alongside Gaspin Media, AGC is also behind Netflix smash doc The Tinder Swindler and produced Amazon’s Gabriel García Márquez adaptation News of a Kidnapping.