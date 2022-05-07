Wanda Sykes, Regina Y. Hicks Sitcom Sets New Season – The Hamden Journal

The Upshaws are back in June for an eight-episode second season on Netflix, as audiences take yet another visit with a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it.
The premiere date is set for June 29 for the show, created by: Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes
For the uninitiated, Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family. Wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and first-born son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) and sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes) are all back aboard.
Executive producers include Epps, Sykes, Hicks, Page Hurwitz, and Niles Kirchner.