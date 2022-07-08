Wanda De Jesus Joins Paramount+ Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Wanda De Jesus (Sons of Anarchy) is set for a major recurring role on Fatal Attraction, Paramount+’s series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film.

Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet star, along with Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman.

De Jesus will portray Marcella Leyva, an accomplished lawyer and political animal, who is comfortable in her position as District Attorney. As Dan’s (Jackson) boss, she has to at times be the bearer of bad news.

Cunningham serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Hynes as well as Amblin Television presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

De Jesús’ film credits include the Franc Reyes-directed Illegal Tender, produced by John Singleton, and a co-starring role in Reyes-helmed The Ministers, along with Clint Eastwood’s Bloodwork and PBS Masterpiece Theatre’s Almost a Woman. On television, she is known for her recurring role as Carla on Sons of Anarchy, and for her portrayal of Detective Adell Sevilla in CSI: Miami, among others. She was recently cast as a lead in Hulu’s Olga Dies Dreaming drama pilot. She’s repped by TalentWorks and Bob McGowan.