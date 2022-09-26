Walt Disney World Announces Closures, Prepared For “Necessary Operational Adjustments” As Hurricane Ian Heads To Florida – The Hamden Journal

Hurricane Ian is intensifying as the storm makes its way through the Caribbean and is projected to hit western Florida in the coming days.

Forecasts indicate that when Ian makes landfall it’ll be a Category 2 storm. However, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is asking residents to be prepared as if it was a Category 1 storm.

“[Residents] should be assuming that we’re going to take a hit from a Category 1 hurricane directly like [Hurricane} Charley, and be prepared the same way – if they were – for Charley,” Dyer said according to Orlando Sentinel. “This is really the height of hurricane season so get prepared for this one and you’ll be prepared for the rest of the season.”

Walt Disney World in Orlando Florida could be impacted by the storm and although it is “currently operating under normal conditions” they are preparing “to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.”

“We continue to put the safety of our Cast Members and Guests first and will share updates with you as we monitor Hurricane Ian,” read a statement from WDW on a website dedicated to weather updates.

The site also advises their guests of closures at their due to weather.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed).

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

The following resorts will temporarily close from Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.