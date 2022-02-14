Walt Disney Television Casting Chief Sharon Klein Bolsters VP Level – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Klein, EVP, Casting at Walt Disney Television has made a number of hires, promotions and new assignments across her department’s VP level.

There are new roles for Jonathan Bluman, Jessica Daniels, Vivian Kwok, Eric Souliere and Jason Stamey.

It comes nearly a year after the EVP, Casting for Disney Television Studios and FX Entertainment was named in the new role, which oversees casting teams of ABC Entertainment, 20th Television, ABC Signature, 20th Television Animation, Walt Disney Television Unscripted, Hulu Originals and Freeform.

Bluman, who was previously VP, Head of Casting for ABC Signature, has become VP, Unscripted Casting, working to find talent for pilots, series and specials. He will report to Klein and work closely with unscripted TV chief Rob Mills and his teams at ABC Entertainment, Hulu and WDT Unscripted. He has worked on series including Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks and Big Shot, Freeform’s Everything’s Trash and Hulu’s This Fool. Before that, he was an agent at Endeavor/WME between 2005 and 2016, repping the likes of Mahershala Ali, Maya Rudolph, Omar Epps, Benjamin Bratt, Cheryl Hines, and Melissa Rauch.

Daniels has been named VP, Casting, Walt Disney Television. She has worked across the company over the last few years including as VP, Casting on series such as Freeform’s Single Drunk Female and Hulu’s The Dropout. She also worked closely with Klein on pilot season casting for 20th Century Fox/Fox 21 on series such as American Crime Story: The People V. OJ Simpson and The Resident.

Kwok has been promoted to VP, Casting, 20th Television. She oversees casting for comedies and dramas including ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot, Disney+’s Mysterious Benedict Society, Percy Jackson & The Olympians and American Born Chinese. She has been in the casting team for the last three years, moving over from head of the research department in 2019.

Souliere joins as VP, Casting, ABC Signature, having spent the last 15 years in independent casting reporting. He reports to ABC Signature VP of Casting Dylann Gunning. In his 9 years at Ulrich Dawson Kritzer Casting, he worked on shows as American Horror Story, 9-1-1, Nip/Tuck, and The Mentalist. He has also worked on Disney+’s Turner and Hooch and the upcoming Hellraiser for Hulu.

Stamey joins as VP, Casting, Hulu. Reporting to Barbara Fiorentino, SVP Casting, Hulu, he previously worked with Marvel Studios on films such as Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and series Wandavision, Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Secret Invasion. He also worked with the Sarah Finn Company.