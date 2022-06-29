Walt Disney Television Alternative Production Unit Hires Trio Of VPs – The Hamden Journal

Walt Disney Television Alternative, the Mouse House’s unscripted production unit led by Rob Mills, has staffed up.

The division, which was launched last year with a big promotion for ABC and Hulu unscripted chief Mills, has hired a trio of Vice Presidents: Jill Chapman, Alicia Martino and Mike Rosen.

Chapman, who was previously at Hulu, becomes VP, Alternative Series and Content Planning, Martino, who was recently co-exec producer of CBS’ Love Island, is VP, Alternative Series and Rosen, who recently worked at Amazon Studios, becomes VP, Production.

The trio report to Tiffany Faigus, SVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, ABC Entertainment and WDT Alternative.

The team has been tasked with identifying new ideas and concepts for series, collaborating with the creative community as well as new and existing talent, and supervising creative production on unscripted series and pilots.

The idea is for the unit to generate new projects for ABC, Hulu and other networks and streaming platforms across Disney.

“We are excited to have Jill, Alicia and Mike leading production services and creative oversight for WDT Alternative,” said Mills and Faigus. “We are proud to have set the all-star team that will work with all of our creative partners across our platforms and beyond to produce the most groundbreaking and buzzworthy unscripted series and specials.”