Walt Disney Co. Condemns ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill As It Becomes Law – The Hamden Journal

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a new law that bans discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation for public school children from Kindergarten to the third grade, drawing condemnation from one of the state’s largest employers, The Walt Disney Co.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law.,” a spokesperson for the company said “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

The company had been criticized — from activists to employees — for not speaking out earlier to try to stop the legislation as it made it through the statehouse. Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek acknowledged that it was a mistake to do so, after earlier saying that the company preferred to work behind the scenes.

