Walt Disney Celebrates 100 Years Of “Storytelling And Innovation” With Super Bowl Commercial – The Hamden Journal

The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary on Oct. 16, 2023, and will celebrate that milestone today with a special commercial debuting during Super Bowl LVII that spotlights its storytelling and innovation.

“As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney’s legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the Company forward today,” said Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century. Disney100 represents a celebration of all of our fans and families, and our storytellers and creative visionaries whose talents and imaginations have created the magical moments that make Disney such an enduring part of the global culture.”

“Disney100 Special Look” features scenes from iconic Disney films, series, stage productions, theme parks, and fans, as well as a collection of inspiring words from Walt Disney.

The debut of “Disney100 Special Look” kicks off a full-year of activities.

In addition to its full slate of films, television and streaming, on Feb. 18, Disney100: The Exhibition will have its world premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, inviting guests into a 15,000-square-foot, ten-gallery exhibit that will bring Disney stories to life through technology. The Walt Disney Archives is opening its vault of treasures, showcasing more than 250 of its “Crown Jewels” – rarely seen original artwork and artifacts, costumes and props, theme park attraction vehicles, and more. The exhibition will also make stops across the United States and throughout Europe.

Disney Parks has already begun special Disney100 celebrations. On Jan. 27, Disneyland Resort introduced the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, two new nighttime events: “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure and “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland park, and all-new, limited-time Disney100-themed entertainment, food and beverage, and merchandise offerings.

Disney will also celebrate its biggest fans with exclusive events, sneak previews, and, in September, a Disney100-themed Destination D23 just for members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.