Walmart’s 12 best video game deals of the week

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Explore strange new worlds in Ni No Kuni for the Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Level 5)

Spring is right around the corner, but we still have to get through a few more weeks of winter. Have no fear! Gaming has a magical way of making time fly by faster — and Walmart has a ton of great titles on sale right now.

Whether you prefer the diminutive Nintendo Switch, the versatile Xbox Series X|S or the hard-to-get PlayStation 5, there’s something for you on our list. Check out Walmart’s 12 best video game deals below.

Nintendo Switch

Delve into Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and save 50 percent

You’ll meet many different creatures and make magical new friends. (Photo: Level 5)

Do you like exploring expansive worlds, meeting strange and wonderful creatures and getting sucked in by a compelling story? Then Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is the game for you. It combines the charming animation style of movies like My Neighbor Totoro with the thrilling adventure you’d expect from a Zelda title, and right now it’s only $25 at Walmart — a sweet 50 percent off.

Players love Ni No Kuni, with one enthusiastic reviewer calling it “honestly the best game I’ve ever played. … I’m almost done with it now and I truly loved all the scenes it had.”

It’s a great way to spend the rest of your February!

$25 $50 at Walmart

Save $10 on the beguiling Shin Megami Tensei V

By day a normal student, by night things get crazy. (Photo: Nintendo)

This game just came out a few months ago but it’s sure to be a classic — the Shin Megami Tensei series is beloved among hardcore role-players, and the teens in your life will love the anime stylings and dark supernatural storyline.

The early reviews are promising. One player says it has a “great story and [is] very addictive” and adds, “this one kept me glued.” It’s “definitely a solid masterpiece.”

And right now it’s $50 at Walmart, a $10 savings.

$50 $60 at Walmart

Pair up Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and save $10 on each

Pikachu is just one of many Pokémon you can send into battle. (Photo: Nintendo / Game Freak)

You might be familiar with Pokémon Go on your phone, but why not give the main series a try by picking up Pokémon Sword for your Nintendo Switch? Explore the Galar region, fill out your Pokédex with all manner of interesting and strange creatures and maybe even save the world in the process! For even more fun pick up a copy of Pokémon Shield, the companion game, and gift it to a friend, family member or romantic partner for some cooperative Pokémon collecting! Each game is only $50 right now!

Story continues

$50 $60 at Walmart

PlayStation 5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is 66 percent off right now

You can play as a butt-kicking lady in this northern adventure. (Photo: Ubisoft)

Vikings are cool, and we’re not just saying that because they live way up north! This epic title lets you live the life of a Norseman… or Norsewoman (you get to choose your gender). You can go on raids, fight vicious battles and experience a grand, sweeping saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe. But you don’t need to be familiar with the series to get started — in fact, this game is a great starting point for this immersive series, with a fun history lesson to boot!

Gamers certainly love it, with one shopper calling it “one of the best open world games I have played.” That’s because “there is so much to do in this game, so many ways to build your character, so many ways to engage in combat. The graphics are amazing and finally a game where you can play as a Viking! This game has over 100 hours of gameplay. Highly recommended!”

$20 $60 at Walmart

Gang up with Watch Dogs Legion for nearly 70 percent off

When anyone can be an ally, or enemy, things get crazy fast. (Photo: Ubisoft)

Do you get tired of the same old muscle-bound heroes in your games? In Watch Dogs Legion, you can play as anyone — and yes, I mean anyone. Whether it’s the cabbie driving down the street or the old woman waiting for the light to change, you can recruit anyone into your hacking group and explore their unique backstories and skills. This intriguing title is down to a super affordable $20 at Walmart, a huge 67 percent discount from its price in the PlayStation store!

Reviewers call this title “thoughtful, challenging but violent,” and another player says they haven’t even progressed very far in the story, because “the open world is so much fun on its own.”

Sounds like you’ll get a huge amount of fun for the money with this massive game!

$20 $60 at Walmart

Shake to the music with Just Dance 2022 and save more than 40 percent

Dance the night away to your favorite tunes. (Photo: Ubisoft)

If you’re looking for exercise, cool tunes and group fun, look no further than the Just Dance series. You’ll step, hop and bounce along to new and old hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Meghan Trainor. And once you’ve sweated through the 40 included tracks, you can sign up for Just Dance Unlimited for access to hundreds more songs, spanning genres from all over the world (and also from past games).

The first month is free and you can cancel anytime. As for the game itself, it normally runs you $50, but right now it’s down to only $27 at Walmart.

$27 $50 at Walmart

PlayStation 4

Get 50 percent off the epic God of War

Kratos is really, really trying to be a good dad. (Photo: Santa Monica Studio / Sony)

This mature-rated game is quite the family affair, as the Greek-deity-battling Kratos decides to leave behind the world he knows in favor of the colder and quieter north to raise his son in peace. But that tranquility doesn’t last long when he and the kid get involved in the affairs of gods and giants, forcing this former god to pick up his ax once again. The greatest-hits edition of this acclaimed title is now just $15.

Players are super enthusiastic about this one: “This game has an epic story line following Kratos and his son, which magnificently intertwined with the previous God of War games. You will appreciate the graphics and character developments. You will be like a fish on a hook and will not be able to set your remote down. Buy it. Play it. Love it. Can’t wait for the next one.”

Sounds like you’re getting real bang for your buck!

$15 $30 at Walmart

Capture The Witcher III: Wild Hunt for only $14

Get acquainted with Gevalt of Rivia all over again. (Photo: CD Projekt Red)

While you wait for season three of the Netflix show, why not get better acquainted with the world of the Witcher though the video games that made the franchise popular in the United States in the first place? All the characters you love are here — Geralt, Yennifer and Ciri — and now they must face off against the powerful and brutal Wild Hunt. Instead of just watching the action you get to play a direct part in it here, and right now it’s only $14 at Walmart!

$14 $50 at Walmart

Get $40 off Final Fantasy VII Remake

Take Cloud Strife into battle and help the world have a brighter day. (Photo: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII has been a favorite of gamers since its release way back in 1997, but the graphics haven’t aged well. So this soup-up remake is just what everyone’s been asking for, adapting the exciting adventure of a small group of freedom fighters as they fight against the forces of the destructive corporation known as Shinra. Fight soldiers in a crazy cyberpunk city, with some magic thrown in as well — and save 66 percent off while you’re at it, playing only $20 for this modern masterpiece.

A fan of the original says even though they hesitated to buy this new one, they were “not disappointed,” adding that it’s “faithful to the original story with a twist! Better storytelling with the improved graphics.”

$20 $60 at Walmart

Xbox

Visit the Riders Republic and save over 40 percent

Explore the world in an extreme way. (Photo: Ubisoft)

The Riders Republic is the ultimate playground for fans of extreme sports. BMX, snowboarding and even base jumping are here for your action-packed delight, traveling through gorgeous environments and collecting and wearing killer threads in the process. This is pretty recent title from a few months ago but it’s already on sale. Save $25 when you order it digitally from Walmart, and you’ll be exploring canyons and forests on your trusty bike in no time.

$35 $60 at Walmart

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is only $15 right now

The South Park kids become superheroes in this adventure. (Photo: Ubisoft)

This might sound a little crazy, but this role-playing game based on the crude cartoon from Comedy Central is actually really good. The city of South Park is fun to explore, the dialogue is razor-sharp and there are great items to discover. The combat is also awesome. This package even includes the first game, The Stick of Truth, as a bonus! We can’t recommend South Park: The Fractured But Whole enough, and right now you can give it a shot for only $15.

Shoppers agree, with one saying “If you like the show, you’ll love the game. All the characters from the show coming together for a hilarious game that’s just a good time.” But even if you aren’t the biggest fan, The Fractured But Whole also “challenges your problem solving and analyzing skills,” and “it’s funny and there’s so much to do!” And you don’t have to wait for the next season to enjoy this adventure!

$15 $64 at Walmart

Save $33 on the thrilling Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

It’s Jedi Cal Kestis against the entire galaxy. (Photo: Respawn)

Have you ever wished you could take a lightsaber into your own hands, take down stormtroopers and explore the galaxy? Fallen Order is a game that puts you into the boots of Cal Kestis, a survivor of the Jedi massacre that occurred in Revenge of the Jedi. Even if you’re not that familiar with Star Wars lore, this game is a great role-playing adventure with plenty of action and spectacular graphics.

This was one of the best games of 2019, and right now it’s just $18, where players call it a “fantastic Star Wars game,” one where the main character has a lot of “depth” and the graphics are “visually amazing.” One gamer says, “The combat is enthralling (and low key gives me a power trip), the visual direction is incredible, working with the engaging characters and writing to evoke the feel of the movies incredibly well, and the game offers a new perspective that adds depth to a very interesting time in the Star Wars timeline. I’ve loved every minute of playing!”

$18 $51 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Vacuum deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), walmart.com

LG Tone Free FN7 Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Earbuds, $95 (was $160), walmart.com

Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, $201 (was $350), walmart.com

LG Tone Free FP8 Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $129 (was $180), walmart.com

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, $175 (was $249), walmart.com

Bedding deals:

Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $44 (was $79), walmart.com

Rest Haven 2-inch Convoluted Gel Memory Foam Topper and Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $42 (was $50), walmart.com

Mellanni Plush Gel-Fiber Filled Pillows King 2-pack, $45 (was $60), walmart.com

Sunbeam Electric Blanket Loftec Throw, $35 (was $55), walmart.com

Beautyrest Silver Quilted Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillows 2-count, $20 (was $40), walmart.com

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Energizer Connect Smart Plug, No Hub Required, $20 (was $50), walmart.com

Philips Hue White E26 Smart Bulb 2-Pack, $80, (was $90), walmart.com

D-Link HD WiFi Indoor Security Camera, $60 (was $90), walmart.com

Wonderful Home Security Network, $50 (was $100), walmart.com

Velocity Smart Wifi LED Bulb for Amazon Alexa/Google Home, $12 (was $49), walmart.com

Kitchen deals:

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp™ 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker, $139 (was $229), walmart.com

Gped’s 30 Piece Utensil Set, $40 (was $110), walmart.com

PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Home, $69 (was $149), walmart.com

Nutribullet Select Blender, $79 (was $100), walmart.com

George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill, $79 (was $100), walmart.com

Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10-piece Pots and Pans Set, $99 (was $140), walmart.com

Fashion deals:

Beauty deals:

Health and Wellness:

Germ-X Advanced Hand Sanitizer, $3 (was $4), walmart.com

Hazel Tech Kids’ Toothbrushes with Cartoon Characters, $6 (was $23), walmart.com

Hand Sanitizer Gel 4-pack, $15 (was $30), walmart.com

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, $5 (was $9.50), walmart.com

Mobi Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer, $25 (was $45), walmart.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.