Walmart’s 12 best post-Presidents’ Day video game deals

In many parts of the country the kids have off from school this week. Why not keep them busy with some video games so they don’t drive you up the wall? Or, just keep yourself busy — we’re still looking at a few more weeks of winter, after all, and games are a great way to explore the world from the comfort of your couch.

Walmart has plenty of great deals for your favorite system, too, regardless of whether you’re a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation or Xbox player.

Nintendo Switch

Get $23 off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It’s a huge world and you get to explore it. (Photo: Nintendo)

Breath of the Wild is considered by many to be the best Zelda title yet, and one of the best Switch titles ever — so if you still haven’t picked a copy up, it’s not too late. Right now you can snap up this expansive, gorgeous adventure for only $37, a sweet $23 off.

Reviews are, predictably, glowing, with players calling it a “beautiful game with so much to do,” and “a great way to waste your time away.”

Even first-time players have a lot to say: “I’ve never played any Zelda games before, but I had a general idea of what they were like….I was kinda worried I wouldn’t understand or “get into it,” but I was wrong! So far the graphics and the open world has so much detail and epic views that I fell in love as soon as I looked over the mountain peak. If you’ve never played Zelda and you’re thinking about purchasing this game, do it!!”

$37 $60 at Walmart

Delve into Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and save 50 percent

Explore strange new worlds in Ni No Kuni for the Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Level 5)

Do you like exploring expansive worlds, meeting strange and wonderful creatures and getting sucked in by a compelling story? Then Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is the game for you. It combines the charming animation style of movies like My Neighbor Totoro with the thrilling adventure you’d expect from a Zelda title, and right now it’s only $25 at Walmart — a sweet 50 percent off.

Players love Ni No Kuni, with one enthusiastic reviewer calling it “honestly the best game I’ve ever played. … I’m almost done with it now and I truly loved all the scenes it had.”

It’s a great way to spend the rest of your February!

$25 $50 at Walmart

Pair up Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and save at least $10 on each

Pikachu is just one of many Pokémon you can send into battle. (Photo: Nintendo / Game Freak)

You might be familiar with Pokémon Go on your phone, but why not give the main series a try by picking up Pokémon Sword for your Nintendo Switch? Explore the Galar region, fill out your Pokédex with all manner of interesting and strange creatures and maybe even save the world in the process! For even more fun pick up a copy of Pokémon Shield, the companion game, and gift it to a friend, family member or romantic partner for some cooperative Pokémon collecting! Sword is $50 and Shield is $49 right now!

$49 $60 at Walmart

PlayStation 5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is 66 percent off right now

You can play as a butt-kicking lady in this northern adventure. (Photo: Ubisoft)

Vikings are cool, and we’re not just saying that because they live way up north! This epic title lets you live the life of a Norseman… or Norsewoman (you get to choose your gender). You can go on raids, fight vicious battles and experience a grand, sweeping saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe. But you don’t need to be familiar with the series to get started — in fact, this game is a great starting point for this immersive series, with a fun history lesson to boot!

Gamers certainly love it, with one shopper calling it “one of the best open world games I have played.” That’s because “there is so much to do in this game, so many ways to build your character, so many ways to engage in combat. The graphics are amazing and finally a game where you can play as a Viking! This game has over 100 hours of gameplay. Highly recommended!”

$22 $60 at Walmart

Gang up with Watch Dogs Legion for nearly 70 percent off

When anyone can be an ally, or enemy, things get crazy fast. (Photo: Ubisoft)

Do you get tired of the same old muscle-bound heroes in your games? In Watch Dogs Legion, you can play as anyone — and yes, I mean anyone. Whether it’s the cabbie driving down the street or the old woman waiting for the light to change, you can recruit anyone into your hacking group and explore their unique backstories and skills. This intriguing title is down to a super affordable $20 at Walmart, a huge 67 percent discount from its price in the PlayStation store!

Reviewers call this title “thoughtful, challenging but violent,” and another player says they haven’t even progressed very far in the story, because “the open world is so much fun on its own.”

Sounds like you’ll get a huge amount of fun for the money with this massive game!

$18 $40 at Walmart

Shake to the music with Just Dance 2022 and save more than 30 percent

The Just Dance games are a great way to get in shape. (Photo: Ubisoft)

If you’re looking for exercise, cool tunes and group fun, look no further than the Just Dance series. You’ll step, hop and bounce along to new and old hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Meghan Trainor. And once you’ve sweated through the 40 included tracks, you can sign up for Just Dance Unlimited for access to hundreds more songs, spanning genres from all over the world (and also from past games).

The first month is free and you can cancel anytime. As for the game itself, it normally runs you $50, but right now it’s down to only $30 at Walmart.

$30 $50 at Walmart

PlayStation 4

Save with the epic God of War

Kratos is really, really trying to be a good dad. (Photo: Santa Monica Studio / Sony)

This mature-rated game is quite the family affair, as the Greek-deity-battling Kratos decides to leave behind the world he knows in favor of the colder and quieter north to raise his son in peace. But that tranquility doesn’t last long when he and the kid get involved in the affairs of gods and giants, forcing this former god to pick up his ax once again. The greatest-hits edition of this acclaimed title is now just $18.

Players are super enthusiastic about this one: “This game has an epic story line following Kratos and his son, which magnificently intertwined with the previous God of War games. You will appreciate the graphics and character developments. You will be like a fish on a hook and will not be able to set your remote down. Buy it. Play it. Love it. Can’t wait for the next one.”

Sounds like you’re getting real bang for your buck!

$18 $20 at Walmart

Capture The Witcher III: Wild Hunt for only $20

Get acquainted with Gevalt of Rivia all over again. (Photo: CD Projekt Red)

While you wait for season three of the Netflix show, why not get better acquainted with the world of the Witcher though the video games that made the franchise popular in the United States in the first place? All the characters you love are here — Geralt, Yennifer and Ciri — and now they must face off against the powerful and brutal Wild Hunt. Instead of just watching the action you get to play a direct part in it here, and right now it’s only $20 at Walmart!

$20 $50 at Walmart

Get $40 off Final Fantasy VII Remake

Cloud can save the world with your help. (Photo: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII has been a favorite of gamers since its release way back in 1997, but the graphics haven’t aged well. So this soup-up remake is just what everyone’s been asking for, adapting the exciting adventure of a small group of freedom fighters as they fight against the forces of the destructive corporation known as Shinra. Fight soldiers in a crazy cyberpunk city, with some magic thrown in as well — and save 66 percent off while you’re at it, playing only $20 for this modern masterpiece.

A fan of the original says even though they hesitated to buy this new one, they were “not disappointed,” adding that it’s “faithful to the original story with a twist! Better storytelling with the improved graphics.”

$20 $60 at Walmart

Xbox

Visit the Riders Republic and save over 40 percent

Explore the world in an extreme way. (Photo: Ubisoft)

The Riders Republic is the ultimate playground for fans of extreme sports. BMX, snowboarding and even base jumping are here for your action-packed delight, traveling through gorgeous environments and collecting and wearing killer threads in the process. This is pretty recent title from a few months ago but it’s already on sale. Save $25 when you order it digitally from Walmart, and you’ll be exploring canyons and forests on your trusty bike in no time.

$35 $60 at Walmart

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is only $15 right now

The South Park kids have become superheroes in this adventure. (Photo: Ubisoft)

This might sound a little crazy, but this role-playing game based on the crude cartoon from Comedy Central is actually really good. The city of South Park is fun to explore, the dialogue is razor-sharp and there are great items to discover. The combat is also awesome. This package even includes the first game, The Stick of Truth, as a bonus! We can’t recommend South Park: The Fractured But Whole enough, and right now you can give it a shot for only $15.

Shoppers agree, with one saying “If you like the show, you’ll love the game. All the characters from the show coming together for a hilarious game that’s just a good time.” But even if you aren’t the biggest fan, The Fractured But Whole also “challenges your problem solving and analyzing skills,” and “it’s funny and there’s so much to do!” And you don’t have to wait for the next season to enjoy this adventure!

$15 $64 at Walmart

Pay only $15 for the thrilling Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

It’s Jedi Cal Kestis against the entire galaxy. (Photo: Respawn)

Have you ever wished you could take a lightsaber into your own hands, take down stormtroopers and explore the galaxy? Fallen Order is a game that puts you into the boots of Cal Kestis, a survivor of the Jedi massacre that occurred in Revenge of the Jedi. Even if you’re not that familiar with Star Wars lore, this game is a great role-playing adventure with plenty of action and spectacular graphics.

This was one of the best games of 2019, and right now it’s just $18, where players call it a “fantastic Star Wars game,” one where the main character has a lot of “depth” and the graphics are “visually amazing.” One gamer says, “The combat is enthralling (and low key gives me a power trip), the visual direction is incredible, working with the engaging characters and writing to evoke the feel of the movies incredibly well, and the game offers a new perspective that adds depth to a very interesting time in the Star Wars timeline. I’ve loved every minute of playing!”

$15 $40 at Walmart

