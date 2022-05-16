Walmart to pilot program aimed at putting new college grads on the path to a $210,000 salary

Walmart Inc.

said Monday that it is piloting the College2Career program this summer, which will focus on putting new college grads on a career path with the retail giant. College graduates and college students within a year of graduation are eligible. The program offers training, classwork and mentorship leading to a newly-created management position, emerging coach, which pays $65,000 per year. This role is seen as a stop along the route to the store manager position, which pays $210,000. “With College2Career, we are aiming to move emerging coaches to store managers within two years,” wrote Amy Goldfinger, senior vice president of Global Talent & Workforce Strategy and Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of Learning & Leadership in a joint post on the company website. Walmart says 75% of its salaried store, club and supply chain management in the U.S. started in an hourly wage position. Walmart is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings before the Tuesday opening bell. Walmart stock has run up 10.8% over the last three months.