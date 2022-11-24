Walmart Shooter’s Alleged ‘Kill List’ Found in Trash Can Outside Home: Report

Chesapeake Police Department

Two victims remained in hospital late Thursday after the horrific mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier this week as a “kill list” allegedly dumped by the killer in the trash outside his home before the rampage is revealed.

The City of Chesapeake tweeted an update on Thursday afternoon, confirming two of those injured in Tuesday’s shooting were still under medical supervision; one in a critical condition and the other in “fair/improving” condition.

“On this Thanksgiving, we are extra thankful for our community and we are thinking of every victim of the Walmart shooting and their family members,” the update said.

It comes as the Daily Mail reports that the gunman, Walmart supervisor Andre Bing, dumped a list with the name of one of his six victims circled in a trash can outside his home.

The list was found by a Mail journalist, who subsequently alerted the FBI to its existence. It shows, the Mail reported, the names of 18 of Bing’s fellow supermarket employees circled—including Tyneka Johnson, 22, who he killed. The names of others he killed—Brian Pendleton, Randall Blevins, Lorenzo Gamble, and Kellie Pyle—were not seen on the list. Two of those who were shot and survived, and are currently in hospital—Jalon Jones and Jessica Wilczewski—also had their names circled on the list.

The Mail reported that the list included details about Bing’s co-workers’ shifts, which departments they worked in, and what times they took breaks. The Mail also included images of the list, along with discarded screenshots of CCTV footage, found in the trash. The gunman killed himself after the massacre, police said.

The FBI raided Bing’s home on Tuesday, just hours after the massacre. Photos from inside his three-bedroom home, where neighbors say he lived alone, show a cluttered space with boxes piled up on each other.

Details about the shooting and Bing’s state of mind paint a grim picture of the incident.

Walmart worker Jessica Wilczewski told The Associated Press that Bing “was going hunting,” as he began firing.

“The way he was acting — he was going hunting,” she said. “The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.

“What I do know is that he made sure who he wanted dead, was dead,” Wilczewski added. “He went back and shot dead bodies that were already dead. To make sure.”

Meanwhile, local TV station 10 On Your Side spoke with an employee who said she suspected the shooting was planned, and that she’d heard the gunman laughing.

Store employee Kevin Harper streamed a video of himself on Facebook Live right after the shooting.

“It’s wild, though, it was the manager, one of the managers,” he said as sirens blared around him.

“He came in and just started spraying and shit.

Law enforcement also told 10 On Your Side that they found a manifesto on Bing’s phone describing how he was “upset about the recent change in employment status and was being harassed about it by fellow employees.”

City officials have announced a public memorial for the victims scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Chesapeake City Park.

The Chesapeake Police Department told The Daily Beast on Thursday afternoon that there were “no updates available at this time.”

More information about the shooting will be made public Friday, according to city officials.

