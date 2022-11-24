Walmart shooter Andre Bing had manifesto on phone: report

Murderous Walmart manager Andre Bing reportedly had a manifesto on his phone — suggesting he didn’t just snap when he gunned down six people in his Virginia store.

A law enforcement source told WAVY News that the manifesto was found after Bing, 31, killed himself following Tuesday night’s bloodshed in the busy Chesapeake store — just days before Thanksgiving.

In it, Bing whined about recent, unspecified changes to his employment status and complained about other employees harassing him over it, the source told the local TV station.

It would appear to back claims by one new staffer, Jessie Wilczewski, who told the same outlet she was convinced the laughing gunman had planned his massacre.

She believes Bing hunted people he “had issues” with — and spared her life, telling her during the rampage: “Jessie, go home.”

A former maintenance worker at the Chesapeake store, Joshua Johnson, told CNN that Bing had made chilling threats years before becoming America’s latest mass shooter.

“He said if he ever got fired from his job he would retaliate and people would remember who he was,” said Johnson, who worked at the store until 2019.

One staffer who witnessed the carnage, Donya Prioleau, told CNN that Bing often “said a lot of disturbing things” and was “condescending” and “quite mean to a lot of us.”

Others said he was paranoid and kept black tape over his phone camera.

“He was always saying the government was watching him,” a former staffer, Shaundrayia Reese, told the outlet.

“Everyone always thought something was wrong with him.”

Bing had one handgun and several magazines of ammunition in the attack, police said. Around 50 people were in the superstore, police have said.

The dead included a 16-year-old boy who police did not identify and 70-year-old Randy Blevins, who was planning to retire within the year, a cousin wrote on Facebook.

The others were Kellie Pyle, 52, Lorenzo Gamble, 43, and Randy Blevins, 70, all from Chesapeake, and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of neighboring Portsmouth.

Despite the reported manifesto, authorities have said they are still investigating what may have motivated Bing, who’d worked at Walmart since 2010.

A SWAT team raided the killer’s home, while a “vehicle of interest” was cordoned off and then towed away in the Walmart parking lot.

Walmart, which has thousands of stores across the country, has been hit by gun violence before.

In August 2019, 23 people were killed at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, near the US border with Mexico in an act described as domestic terrorism by law enforcement.

Walmart enacted new restrictions on gun and ammunition sales following that 2019 shooting, as it had after other shootings at its stores.

“The devastating news of last night’s shooting at our Chesapeake, VA store at the hands of one of our associates has hit our Walmart family hard,” Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon wrote on LinkedIn.

“My heart hurts for our associates and the Chesapeake community who have lost or injured loved ones,” he wrote.