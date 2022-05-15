Walmart, Moderna, Target, Deere, Home Depot, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

Text size





It’s the tail end of first-quarter earnings season, with mostly retailers left to report this week. Government data on U.S. retail sales will also be released.

Home Depot



and

Walmart



report on Tuesday, followed by Target,

TJX

,

Lowe

’s

, and

Bath & Body Works



on Wednesday and

Ross Stores



on Thursday.

Non-retailer earnings highlights this week will include

Take-Two Interactive Software



on Monday,

Cisco Systems



and

Analog Devices



on Wednesday,

Applied Materials



on Thursday, and

Deere



on Friday.

Caterpillar



and

Moderna



will also host investor days on Tuesday.

The economic-data highlight of the week will be the Census Bureau’s April retail sales data on Tuesday morning. Expectations are for a 0.8% month-over-month rise. The Conference Board will report its Leading Economic Index for April on Thursday.

There will also be several housing-market indicators out this week: The National Association of Home Builders releases its Housing Market Index for May on Tuesday, the Census Bureau reports new residential construction data for April on Wednesday, and the National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for April on Thursday.

Monday 5/16

Take-Two Interactive Software reports quarterly results.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the Empire State Manufacturing Survey for May. Consensus estimate is for an 18.2 reading. After three readings close to or less than zero to begin the year, April saw a surge to 24.6, indicating growth in the region’s manufacturing activity.

Tuesday 5/17

Walmart reports first-quarter fiscal-2023 earnings. The retail giant’s shares are up 2% this year, one of only eight of the 30 DJIA members to be in the green, as investors have fled to the safety of energy, utilities, and consumer staples.

Home Depot,

Keysight Technologies

,

JD.com

,

and

Vodafone Group



announce earnings.

Caterpillar and Moderna host investor days.

The National Association of Home Builders releases its Housing Market Index for May. Economists forecast a 75 reading, two points fewer than in April. The 77 figure in April was a seven-month low for the index, as 30-year fixed-mortgage rates have risen above 5% for the first time since 2011.

The Census Bureau reports retail sales data for April. Expectations are for it to be up 0.8%, month over month, while retail sales, excluding autos, are likely to have risen 0.4%. This compares with gains of 0.75% and 1.4%, respectively, in March.

Wednesday 5/18

Analog Devices, Bath & Body Works, Cisco Systems, Lowe’s,

Synopsys

,

Target, and TJX Cos. release quarterly results.

Akamai Technologies

,

Humana

,

and

Thermo Fisher Scientific



hold investor meetings.

The Census Bureau reports new residential construction data for April. Consensus estimate is for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.76 million privately owned housing starts, slightly lower than the March figure.

Thursday 5/19

Applied Materials,

Palo Alto Networks

,

Ross Stores, and

V.F.

Corp

hold conference calls to discuss earnings.

The National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for April. Economists believe that they fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.6 million from 5.77 million in March. It would be the third consecutive monthly decline if estimates prove correct.

The Conference Board reports its Leading Economic Index for April. Expectations are for a flat month-over-month reading of 119.6. The board currently projects 3% gross domestic product growth for 2022, despite fears of a hard landing precipitated by the expected interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Friday 5/20

Deere reports results for its 2022 fiscal second quarter.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at [email protected]