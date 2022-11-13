Walmart Is Flexing Its Muscle Again

America’s biggest retailer has a new message for its suppliers: We’re not going to pay higher prices anymore.

Walmart Inc. Chief Executive Doug McMillon delivered the warning in person last month in an appearance before companies that produce products sold by the company’s Sam’s Club chain. Inside a hotel auditorium, he said Walmart would be pushing back against suppliers’ efforts to raise prices, according to people familiar with the situation. Innovative products will spur more purchases, he added, according to these people.