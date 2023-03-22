Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here’s the full list

Walmart will close eight stores in five states and Washington, DC.ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Walmart will close 12 stores in nine states and Washington, DC.

The company is also winding down its two remaining pickup locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

Each year, the company typically closes a handful of stores it considers to be “underperforming.”

Walmart is closing 12 retail locations across the US this year, citing poor financial performance at each.

The recent closures follow a trend of Walmart closing a handful of stores across various states each year, with the company saying that the stores are “underperforming” without providing specifics.

In addition, the retail giant is ending its nine-year experiment with two pick-up only locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

Here are the latest store closings:

Arkansas:

DC:

Florida:

Hawaii:

Illinois:

17550 South Halsted St, Homewood

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)

Indiana:

Minnesota:

New Mexico:

Oregon:

4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Washington:

Wisconsin:

Do you shop at one of the Walmart stores above and want to share your thoughts? Contact reporters Ben and Dominick at [email protected] and [email protected]

