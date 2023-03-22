Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here’s the full list

-
Walmart will close 12 stores in nine states and Washington, DC.
-
The company is also winding down its two remaining pickup locations in Illinois and Arkansas.
-
Each year, the company typically closes a handful of stores it considers to be “underperforming.”
Walmart is closing 12 retail locations across the US this year, citing poor financial performance at each.
The recent closures follow a trend of Walmart closing a handful of stores across various states each year, with the company saying that the stores are “underperforming” without providing specifics.
In addition, the retail giant is ending its nine-year experiment with two pick-up only locations in Illinois and Arkansas.
Here are the latest store closings:
Arkansas:
DC:
Florida:
Hawaii:
Illinois:
-
17550 South Halsted St, Homewood
-
12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield
-
840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)
Indiana:
Minnesota:
New Mexico:
Oregon:
-
4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland
-
1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland
Washington:
Wisconsin:
Do you shop at one of the Walmart stores above and want to share your thoughts? Contact reporters Ben and Dominick at [email protected] and [email protected]
