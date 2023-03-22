Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list

Walmart will close eight stores in five states and Washington, DC.ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

  • Walmart will close 12 stores in nine states and Washington, DC.

  • The company is also winding down its two remaining pickup locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

  • Each year, the company typically closes a handful of stores it considers to be “underperforming.”

Walmart is closing 12 retail locations across the US this year, citing poor financial performance at each.

The recent closures follow a trend of Walmart closing a handful of stores across various states each year, with the company saying that the stores are “underperforming” without providing specifics.

In addition, the retail giant is ending its nine-year experiment with two pick-up only locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

Here are the latest store closings:

Arkansas:

DC:

Florida:

Hawaii:

Illinois:

  • 17550 South Halsted St, Homewood

  • 12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

  • 840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)

Indiana:

Minnesota:

New Mexico:

Oregon:

  • 4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

  • 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Washington:

Wisconsin:

