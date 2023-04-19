Walmart beer-smasher J Dustin D. Cain charged with exposing self to teen

A man who was seen in a viral Walmart video smashing cases of Busch Light beer in Kansas has been charged with exposing himself to a minor, according to police.

J. Dustin David Cain, 44, of Topeka, was arrested Monday night after causing a commotion at the Walmart on SW Wanamaker Road.

A TikTok video that has now been viewed more than 306,000 times shows a man, later identified as Cain, removing cases of beer from a Walmart beverage refrigerator and angrily throwing them to the floor.

When he notices that he is being filmed by an onlooker, he hurls a couple of loose beer cans into the distance, at one point narrowly missing the amateur cameraman, who is forced to dive for cover.

Police later arrive to arrest Cain, who is seen being led away in handcuffs.

Many commenters speculated that Cain’s sudsy stunt may have been related to the ongoing boycott of the brewing company Anheuser-Busch, which is the parent company of Busch Light as well as Bud Light.





The Bud Light brand ignited a firestorm earlier this month when it partnered with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The Missouri-based Anheuser-Busch has seen its market value plummet by some $5 billion since the Mulvaney campaign was unveiled April 1.

Topeka police said that Cain was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property; battery; assault and lewd and lascivious — exposing sex organs to another 16 or older, reported the station WIBW.

That last count is related to Cain allegedly exposing his privates to a teenager at some point.





Cain was booked early Tuesday into the local jail and ordered held on $1,500 bond. He is due back in court on June 7.

It was not the first that Cain has gotten in trouble for throwing things in a store.

In February 2022, he was picked up by the police at the Kwik Shop gas station convenience store on SW 6th Avenue in Topeka for causing a similar disturbance.

The station WIBW reported at the time that Cain was seen at the back of the shop throwing some unspecified items, one of which struck a responding police officer.





Cain was charged in that case with aggravated criminal threat; aggravated assault; disorderly conduct; battery on a law enforcement officer; and felony criminal damage to property.

Online court records indicate that Cain has an extensive criminal history in Kansas dating back to at least 2000, which includes convictions for burglary of a vehicle, contributing to child misconduct and burglary.