Wall of dust swallows Sioux Falls, city goes dark

Drone Footage Captures Aftermath of Deadly Storm in Sioux Falls

Drone footage recorded on May 12 shows uprooted trees in a residential neighborhood in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after a deadly storm hit the area.The National Weather Service forecasted wind gusts between 70 to 90 miles per hour as the storm blew in on Thursday. On Friday, city officials in Sioux Falls confirmed two storm-related fatalities in the area.This drone footage, recorded by Christopher Reistroffer, shows the storm’s aftermath around McKennan Park, including fallen trees and debris. Credit: Christopher Reistroffer via Storyful