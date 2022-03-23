‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley’s autopsy did not establish suicidal intent

“The Walking Dead” actor Moses J. Moseley was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound to the head in January, but the medical examiner says his manner of death cannot yet be determined.

Moseley’s autopsy report was released Monday in Henry County, Georgia and stated a ruling on whether his death was a suicide or an accident could not be definitively made, according to People Magazine.

“At the time this report is issued, the information available does not establish suicidal intent,” examining doctor Rachel Geller, MD reportedly wrote.

“If more information becomes available, this case may be revisited,” Geller said.

Moseley, 31, was in good health at the time of his death and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the coroner reportedly ruled.

Moseley was best known for playing a pet zombie on the AMC horror series.

He also had a role in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and appeared in the HBO series “Watchmen.”