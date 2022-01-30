Walker Hayes crashes AFC championship halftime show

James Brown didn’t stand a chance against Walker Hayes and a stack of loudspeakers. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/file)

CBS was not ready for Sunday’s AFC championship halftime show.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals left the field for the break, the network’s studio crew took over the broadcast from the sideline at Arrowhead Stadium. Meanwhile, country artist Walker Hayes took center stage to entertain the Kansas City crowd.

As host James Brown introduced the studio show, Hayes started his, with a stack of speakers placed directly behind the CBS desk. Brown didn’t stand a chance.

This is awkward

By the time Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Boomer Esiason debated the merits of blitzing Patrick Mahomes and doubling Ja’Marr Chase, Hayes was in full throat singing about date night and Applebees. Nobody at home could make out the analysis, much less the guys sitting directly in front of the speaker stack.

“I have no idea what you just said,” Esiason responded to Burleson when it was his turn to talk.

By the time they wrapped, Brown jokingly resorted to sign language.

Twitter, of course, took notice. Simms’ account included.

The broadcast proved to be quite the challenge for the folks in charge of closed captioning.

Halftime wasn’t the first audio miscue on Sunday.

Ashanti was tabbed to sang the pregame national anthem. But thanks to some technical issues, you might not have known it.

Here’s hoping NBC fares better with the Super Bowl.