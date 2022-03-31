Walgreens Earnings Top Estimates but Its Outlook Crushes the Stock.

Text size





Walgreens delivers a second-quarter earnings beat. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images





Walgreens Boots Alliance tumbled Thursday after investors were disappointed by the drugstore chain’s unchanged fiscal-year guidance. The outlook overshadowed a fiscal second-quarter earnings beat driven by Covid-19 vaccines and testing sales.





Walgreens



(ticker: WBA) reiterated its outlook for low-single digits growth in adjusted per-share earnings for the fiscal year ending in August. Analysts at





Credit Suisse



calculated earnings in a range of $4.96 to $5.06 a share.