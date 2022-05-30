Wake held for Uvalde, Texas school shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza

The first emotional wake for one of the 21 victims of the Texas school massacre was held Monday.

Little Amerie Jo Garza — who was calling 911 for help when she was shot dead by deranged 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos — was being remembered at a daylong wake at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde.

The fourth-grader turned 10 just two weeks before she was killed in last week’s slaughter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. She is set to be buried Tuesday.

Her stepfather, medical technician Angel Garza, was tending to another victim when he learned the girl he raised as his own was among the dead, his mother told People magazine.

“He was helping children,” Berlinda Arreola said of her son.

She said he was told the tragic news about his stepdaughter when another student, covered in blood, told him it was Amerie’s blood on her.

Wakes and funerals for the victims will continue through the week.

In all, 19 fourth-graders and two adult teachers were killed in the massacre, one of the largest in US history and the deadliest elementary-school shooting since the slaughter of 26 students and educators at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.