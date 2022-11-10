Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spirited’, ‘Nope’, Diane Warren & More – The Hamden Journal

The latest edition of The Hamden Journal’s Sound & Screen is officially underway Thursday night in Los Angeles, showcasing genre-defying and moving original music from some of the film industry’s most respected talents who are making waves during awards season.

The program taking place at UCLA’s Royce Hall features composers from the films Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ludwig Göransson), Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat), Nope (Michael Abels), Thirteen Lives (Benjamin Wallfisch), EO (Pawel Mykietyn) and Living (Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch) discussing their work and performing their scores live with a 60-piece orchestra. It also features songwriters including 13-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren and Fleet Foxes lead songwriter and vocalist Robin Pecknold.

See the full lineup and schedule below.

What’s impressive about this year’s Sound & Screen roster is its depth and scope. Polish composer Mykietyn is here with the score for Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes Jury Prize winner EO. That film screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the Toronto Film Festival and marks the Moonlighting helmer’s first project in seven years.

Meanwhile, Abels, a three-time collaborator with hit director Jordan Peele, will run through the score for Universal Pictures’ title Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya, while Desplat takes us on a journey through scoring del Toro’s long-gestating passion project Pinocchio. That film’s song “Ciao Papa” has been submitted by Netflix for consideration in the Best Original Song category at this year’s Oscars, which Desplat has described to The Hamden Journal as helping portray “the most emotional moment in the film.”

Warren, who has worked with artists such as Elton John, Celine Dion and Tina Turner, is here with the original song “Applause,” which she wrote for the female-powered project Tell It Like a Woman. Pecknold will perform his new original song for Amazon’s documentary Wildcat.

Follow tonight’s live, in-person event on The Hamden Journal’s social media accounts and via the hashtag #The Hamden JournalSoundAndScreen. Stay tuned Friday for complete panel coverage, as well as on Monday when we launch the streaming site that will include video from the panel interviews.

Here’s tonight’s schedule of events (all times PT and approximate):

The Hamden Journal’s Sound & Screen

7-7:04 p.m. – Opening remarks

NETFLIX

7:04-7:24 p.m. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Alexandre Desplat (Composer)

UNIVERSAL PICTURES

7:27-7:42 p.m. – Nope

Michael Abels (Composer)

AMAZON STUDIOS

7:45-7:54 p.m.- Wildcat

Robin Pecknold (Songwriter/Performer)

7:57-8:09 p.m. – Thirteen Lives

Benjamin Wallfisch (Composer)

SAMUEL GOLDWYN FILMS

8:12-8:21 p.m. – Tell It Like a Woman

Diane Warren (Songwriter)

8:24-8:39 p.m. – Intermission

APPLE ORIGINAL FILMS

8:42-8:58 p.m. – Spirited

Ian Eisendrath (Executive Music Producer)

SIDESHOW/JANUS FILMS

9:01-9:11 p.m. – EO

Pawel Mykietyn (Composer)

SONY PICTURES CLASSICS

9:14-9:30 p.m. – Living

Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch (Composer)

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

9:33-9:51 p.m. – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson (Composer)