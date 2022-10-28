Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack – The Hamden Journal

Rihanna, the top-selling digital singles artist of all time, is back to add to that record. Tonight marked the release of the first single from the forthcoming soundtrack to the eagerly awaited film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Fittingly, the song “Lift Me Up” is a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the title character in the first film before succumbing to cancer at age 43..

The song’s accompanying music video, which features footage from the film, is directed by the movie’s director of photography, Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

The song “Lift Me Up” was written by Tems, Tems, Oscar-winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler. It leads the forthcoming soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, available November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

The soundtrack is produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. It opens in US theaters Nov. 11.