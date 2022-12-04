Wakanda Forever‘ Rises To $733M Global Box Office – The Hamden Journal

Akin to domestic, it was a rather sleepy weekend at the international box office. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever again won the frame, with $20.2M from 50 overseas markets for an offshore total of $339.3M and a global tally of $733M through Sunday.

The offshore drop on Wakanda Forever was 39% as it heads to a finish in the $800Ms worldwide. The film still reigns as the No. 1 non-local movie in several markets including France, Germany, the UK, Australia, Korea, Brazil and Mexico and remains the No. 7 biggest global movie of the year. Internationally, it will soon pass Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming at today’s rates and excluding China and Russia.

The Top 5 markets to date are the UK ($35.1M), Mexico ($32.4M), France ($27.9M), Brazil ($18.1M) and Australia ($16.9M).

Universal/87 North’s horror action comedy Violent Night, which over-indexed domestically, was new in 72 offshore markets this session (94% of the overseas footprint). It bowed to $7.1M for a $20.4M global debut. The start was above 2021’s Nobody with word of mouth propelling growth.

The UK led play at $1M from 581 locations, followed by Mexico at $593K from 910 and France with $585K from 313. Germany launched to $461K from 410 and Australia to $443K at 259. Note that all play was affected by the ongoing World Cup.

In holdover news, Disney’s Strange World added $5.4M in 43 markets during the sophomore frame. This was a 40% drop from the weak opening last session. The overseas total is now $16.8M for $42.3M worldwide. The Top 5 to date are the UK ($1.7M), Mexico ($1.4M), Spain ($1.2M), Germany ($1.1M) and Italy ($1.1M).

Searchlight’s The Menu gobbled up another $5M in 50 markets, adding Spain, Brazil, Hong Kong and Taiwan notably this weekend. The overseas cume is $22.5M with $47.2M global. The holdover drop was just 30%. The UK leads play with $3.1M, followed by Germany ($1.8M), Italy ($1.7M), Australia ($1.5M) and France ($1.4M).

Nearing $10M in just the UK, TriStar Pictures’ Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical continued its strong run at No. 1 for the second weekend in a row. The drop was 34%, to $3.3M and the total is so far $9.7M with strong word of mouth.

In other local play, Japan’s One Piece Film Red debuted in China with a 9.3 score on Maoyan and 75M RMB ($10.7M) to lead the weekend as the market sees restrictions ease somewhat. Korea thriller The Night Owl held No. 1 in the home market, now with a cume of $13.3M after two frames.

There’s of course a behemoth in the offing with Disney/20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water ahead on December 14 overseas and December 16 domestically; business will remain quiet until then with no new major wide releases.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Black Adam (WB): $2.7M intl weekend (74 markets); $219M intl cume/$384M global

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (SNY): $2M intl weekend (50 markets); $39.3M intl cume/$85M global

Bones and All (WB): $1.5M intl weekend (47 markets); $4.5M intl cume/$10.5M global

A Todo Tren 2 (WB): $1M intl weekend (Spain only)

She Said (UNI): $701K intl weekend (53 markets); $3.53M intl cume/$8.82M global